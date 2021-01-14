New Delhi: Hours after officials confirmed that 100 samples taken from Asia’s largest poultry market in Ghazipur tested negative, Delhi government on Thursday lifted ban on sale and import of poultry products in the region. Issuing an order, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he has directed to open the poultry market and withdraw the orders to restrict trade and import of chicken stocks. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Rise 25p/Ltr on Second Consecutive Day, Reach New Highs

“The samples taken from poultry markets have tested negative for bird flu. I have directed to open the poultry market and withdraw the orders to restrict trade and import of chicken stocks,” Kejriwal said in a statement. Also Read - Delhi Vaccination Drive to be Held at 81 Centres, Four Days a Week: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier in the day, officials confirmed that bird flu has not spread among chickens in Delhi after all the 100 samples taken from Asia’s largest poultry market in Ghazipur tested negative.

The results come a day after civic authorities imposed a temporary ban on sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken meat in view of the bird flu situation.

A ay before officials had taken samples from crows and ducks at parks and lakes in the national capital and that had tested positive for the avian influenza. Then the situation prompted the Delhi government on Monday to ban the sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city and shutting the wholesale poultry market in east Delhi for 10 days as a precautionary measure.

The Ghazipur market located on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border is a key supplier of poultry products in the region. Chickens, geese, ducks and turkeys are among the poultry birds bred by farmers for their eggs and meat.

The official said that around 850 bird deaths have been reported from various parts of the city since January 6. The situation is being monitored strictly and samples are being collected regularly.

On Wednesday, three municipal corporations of the city warned establishments such as restaurants and shops of strict action, including cancellation of their licence, if they fail to comply with the ban on meat.