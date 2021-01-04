New Delhi: As health officials are busy dealing with a Bird Flu scare in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the news of it (avian flu) spreading in Kerala has also come. Reports now say that five out of eight samples tested in Kerala has tested positive for the bird flu virus. Kerala’s Minister of Forests, Wildlife Protection and Animal husbandry K Raju has confirmed the development saying that five of the eight samples have been confirmed for the virus, Business Insider reported. Also Read - Best New Year's Gift Ever! Indian Expat Becomes Millionaire Overnight As He Wins Whopping Rs 39 Crore in Abu Dhabi Raffle

The report further added that 48,000 birds will be culled in Kerala following the confirmation. The virus is currently constrained within Alappuzha and Kottayam and no human transmission has been reported as of now. In 2014 also, Kerala had reported a similar outbreak resulting in tens of thousands of birds. Also Read - After MP, Rajasthan, Bird Flu Alert in Kerala: 12,000 Ducks Dead; Samples Sent For Testing

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, authorities suspected the same avian flu is the reason for the death of thousands of crows, who were dropping dead on the ground. 100 crows were tested positive for the bird flu, forcing authorities to take necessary emergency measures to deal with the situation. This has come at a time when health officials are already gearing up for the humongous vaccination exercise to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Bird Flu Alert in Rajasthan After Crow Deaths Reported in Several Districts

What is bird flu?

Also called avian influenza, bird flu is a viral infection that can infect not only birds, but also humans and other animals. Most forms of the virus are restricted to birds. Most importantly, H5N1 is the most common form of bird flu. It’s deadly to birds and can easily affect humans and other animals that come in contact with the carrier.

As per updates from the World Health Organization, H5N1 was first discovered in humans in 1997 and has killed nearly 60 per cent. At present, the virus isn’t known to spread via human-to-human contact yet. Still, some experts worry that H5N1 may pose a risk of becoming a pandemic threat to humans.

What are the symptoms of bird flu?

Cough

Diarrhea

Respiratory difficulties

Fever (over 100.4°F or 38°C)

Headache

Muscle aches

Malaise

Runny nose

Sore throat