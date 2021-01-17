New Delhi: The Central government has asked the state governments to reconsider the ban on the sale of poultry, and allow the selling of poultry products sourced from non-infected areas. In a statement, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAHD) reiterated that the consumption of well-cooked chicken, eggs is safe for humans and consumers should not pay heed to unscientific baseless rumours. Also Read - Delhi Zoo Reports First Confirmed Case of Bird Flu After Owl Found Dead

The central teams formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country are visiting the affected sites and conducting epistemological studies. Following the advisories of the department, states are undertaking awareness generation activities through newspaper advertisements, social media platforms etc. Furthermore, continuous efforts to generate awareness about Avian Influenza is being shared among the public through media platforms including social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, samples of dead hens found in two villages in Parbhani and Beed districts have tested positive for bird flu, following which over 2,000 birds were culled yesterday.

Culling is basically the mass slaughter of domestic poultry birds, such as chickens and ducks, to contain the spread of bird flu. During the culling process, all domestic birds in an infected area, where cases of bird flu have been reported, are slaughtered and their remains are buried.

“Till January 16, cases of Avian Influenza have been confirmed in poultry in Latur, Parbhani, Nanded, Pune, Solapur, Yavatmal, Ahmednagar, Beed and Raigad districts of Maharashtra,” the government’s release said.

Speaking to PTI, an official stated that 3,949 birds have been found dead in Maharashtra since January 8. Earlier, more than 3,400 poultry birds were culled at Murumba village in Parbhani district after bird flu was confirmed as the cause of death of hundreds of hens there.