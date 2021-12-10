Thiruvananthapuram: Following the confirmation of fresh bird flu cases in the Kuttanad region of Kerala’s Alappuzha district, local authorities have formed rapid response teams for culling hens and ducks in affected areas. This is the second time this year that cases of bird flu have been confirmed in Kerala. Earlier in January, samples of birds were tested positive for the H5N1 influenza virus in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.Also Read - Kerala Opens Shutters of Idukki Dam After Tamil Nadu's Mullaperiyar Move; Alert Issued in 2 Districts

Authorities confirmed that the reports have come from the Bhopal-based lab of the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases where the samples sent from the state have tested positive for H5N1 influenza virus. Bird flu cases have been confirmed in ward number 10 of the Thakazhi gram panchayat in Kuttanad area on Thursday. The area where bird flu was confirmed in the 10th ward has been declared as a containment zone. The movement of vehicles and people in that area has been prohibited.

Consequently, the state veterinary authorities have instructed to cull birds at the Thakazhi village council and 10 teams have been formed for it. Alappuzha district collector A Alexander chaired an emergency meeting and decided to intensify the actions to prevent the bird flu from spreading to other areas.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also banned the use and sale of eggs, meat and manure of ducks, chickens, quails and domestic birds in the affected areas. This restriction will be applicable in Champakulam, Nedumudi, Muttar, Viyapuram, Karuvatta, Thrikkunnapuzha, Thakazhi, Purakkad, Ambalapuzha South, Ambalapuzha North, Edathva panchayats and Harippad Municipality area.

In the meeting, it has also been decided to complete the process of culling the birds and bury them safely within a radius of one kilometre in the 10th ward of Thakazhi panchayath. The local police were instructed to support these activities and to conduct surveillance in the area. The Department of Animal Welfare was asked to ensure the service of Rapid Response Teams and bury the birds. Rapid Response Teams will also be deployed in areas where the bird flu has been confirmed and preventive medicines will be distributed to the people.

Apart from that, the Assistant Forest Conservator has been assigned to monitor and examine whether the migrant birds were infected with the disease. The collector also directed the animal husbandry department to submit daily reports on bird flu prevention activities

According to reports, this virus can spread rapidly through the air, but it rarely affects human beings. Incidentally for the duck farmers especially in Alappuzha district, this is a big blow because with the Christmas season around the corner, duck along with chicken has a huge demand.

(With Inputs from agencies)