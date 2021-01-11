Bird Flu Latest Updates: In the wake of the severe bird flu scare, Delhi government on Monday imposed restrictions on the sale and supply of packaged and processed chicken from outside and said it is taking enough precautionary measures to prevent the spread. Issuing a statement, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia requested the general public to not panic over the matter. Also Read - Drunk Men Set Roadside Hotel on Fire After it Refused to Serve them Chicken

“I would request the general public to not panic, the government is taking all precautionary measures. It has been decided to impose a restriction on the supply of processed chicken from outside Delhi,” Sisodia said. Also Read - Bird Flu in India: Can Avian Influenza be Transmitted to Humans? Is There Any Vaccine Available? All You Need to Know

Saying that the bird flu doesn’t have human-to-human transmission, Sisodia said the samples of ducks from Sanjay Lake area are the only ones in Delhi that have tested positive for bird flu so far. Also Read - Delhi NCR, Maharashtra And 7 Other States Confirm Bird Flu

Delhi on Monday confirmed bird flu cases after eight samples sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory tested positive for avian influenza.

All eight samples — four from a park in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, three from Sanjay Lake and one from Dwarka — have been found positive for avian influenza, Dr Rakesh Singh from the animal husbandry unit of the Development Department said.

He said Sanjay Lake area was sanitised after the samples of ducks from there tested positive for bird flu. He also added that the government has also closed down Ghazipur poultry market and banned entry of livestock from outside Delhi.