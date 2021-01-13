Bird Flu Latest Update: After banning sale and storage of poultry products, the Delhi Health Department on Wednesday issued an advisory in view of bird flu cases in the city and asked people not to panic and follow a set of dos and don’ts, including not consuming half-cooked chicken, half-boiled or half-fried eggs. Also Read - Breaking News Jan 13 Live Updates: Delhi Govt Allows Reopening of Schools for Classes 10 & 12 from Jan 18

The advisory from the Delhi government comes after several ducks at Sanjay Lake and a large number of crows across various city parks have been found dead in the last one week.

The revenue department has deployed teams of volunteers at the city's borders to prevent unauthorised entry of livestock, and canned and processed chicken from outside.

The advisory issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of Delhi on Wednesday stated, “H5N8 is highly pathogenic in birds but the pathogenicity in humans as well as the likelihood of human infection with avian influenza (AH5N8) virus is low.”

Issuing advisory, the health department asked people to observe precaution and not panic. “Avoid contact and prevent exposure from sick-looking sluggish chicken. Avoid direct contact with bird secretions and droppings,” the advisory states.

Saying that the bowls used for feeding birds, and their cages should be washed properly with soap or detergent, the advisory also said all slaughter waste must be disposed of properly.

The advisory also cautioned people to not touch dead birds with naked hands. If any bird is found dead, control room should be informed at phone number 23890318.

Do not keep raw poultry meat near cooked meat. Wash hands frequently at the time of handling raw poultry products. Take due care of personal hygiene and maintain cleanliness in surrounding, it cautioned.

Reports of over 50 bird deaths were received on a helpline of the Delhi government’s animal husbandry unit, and 18 samples from different parts of the city were sent for avian flu testing on Tuesday, officials had said. The Ghazipur poultry market has also also closed by authorities.

Earlier in the day, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation imposed a ban on sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken meat by shops and restaurants with immediate effect, in view of the bird flu situation in the national capital, according to an official order.

The order issued by the veterinary services department of the NDMC also said that owners of restaurants and hotels will face action if egg-based dishes or poultry meat and other products are served to customers.

The order has been issued in public interest and should be diligently complied with, it said.

Testing of samples of crows and ducks had confirmed bird flu cases in the national capital on Monday, prompting the Delhi government to impose a ban on sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city.

“All meat and poultry shops and meat processing units in areas under the NDMC, are prohibited to sell, store poultry or processed or packaged chicken meat with immediate effect, till further orders,” the North Corporation order said.

