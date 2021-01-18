New Delhi: The outbreak of H5N8 strain of bird flu has been confirmed in 14 Indian states, the government said on Monday. Also Read - Delhi Zoo Reports First Confirmed Case of Bird Flu After Owl Found Dead

The government said avian influenza has been confirmed in poultry birds in five states while in the other nine states it has been found in crows or migratory/wild birds.

Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Chhattisgarh are among the five states where culling of poultry birds is being done by rapid response teams (RRTs), it said.

It added saying avian Influenza has been confirmed in Delhi in samples of a dead heron from Tis Hazari, and that of a crow from Red Fort.

In India, bird flu or avian influenza is spread mainly by migratory birds coming into the country during winter months between September and March. The disease is zoonotic.

In Maharashtra, RRTs have been deployed and culling of poultry birds is underway in all the affected epicentres.

Culling operations have been completed in the Central Poultry Development Organisation (CPDO), Mumbai and cleaning and disinfection is in process.

Similarly, culling and sanitisation operations have been completed in the epicentres of Latur district.

In Madhya Pradesh, RRTs have been deployed for culling of poultry birds in 1 km radius of epicentres in Harda and Mandsaur districts. The RRTs have also been deployed in Balod district of Chhattisgarh.

According to the ministry, the central team formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country is visiting the affected sites. It has visited Maharashtra to monitor the epicentres of the outbreak and is conducting epidemiological studies. A visit to Kerala is over.

The central government is taking continuous efforts to generate awareness about bird flu through different platforms including social media handles, the statement added.

(With PTI inputs)