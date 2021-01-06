New Delhi: Along with taking preventive measures, the Kerala government on Wednesday decided to provide compensation to poultry farmers who are affected due to the bird flu. Issuing an order, the tatwe government said it will provide Rs 200 each to owners of birds that are older than 2 months and Rs 100 each for birds less than 1-month-old. Also Read - Bird Flu: 5 Things We Must Avoid To Stay Safe From Avian Influenza

In the wake of the bird flu scare in many states, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has deployed multi-disciplinary teams to Avian Influenza affected Alappuzha and Kottayam districts in Kerala, and Panchkula District in Haryana.

Apart from this, the Centre said Avian Influenza, or the bird flu outbreak, has been reported at 12 epicentres in four states — Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh — and advisories have been issued to contain further spread of the infection in poultry ducks, crows and migratory birds.

Issuing a statement, the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said that other states have been asked to keep a vigil on any unusual mortality amongst birds.

The current bird flu outbreak is reported barely a few months after India in September 30, 2020 declared the country free from the disease. India notified the first outbreak of Avian Influenza in 2006.

Of the 12 epicenters, the bird flu has been reported in crows in Baran, Kota, Jhalawar region of Rajasthan as well as Mandsaur, Indore, Malwa areas of Madhya Pradesh.

Whereas in Himachal Pradesh, the infection was found in migratory birds in Kangra region and in poultry ducks in Kottayam, Alappuzha (4 epicentres) in Kerala.

Further, the ministry said it has set up a “control room” in New Delhi to keep a watch on the situation and to take stock on a daily basis the preventive and control measures undertaken by the state authorities.

Kerala has already initiated control and containment operations from January 5 at epicenters, and the culling process is in operation. In the case of Himachal Pradesh, another advisory was issued on Tuesday to avoid further spread of the infection, it added.

The ministry has also suggested the states for coordination with the forest department for reporting any unusual mortality of birds.

