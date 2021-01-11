Bird Flu in India: Raising concerns over safety of poultry and poultry products, the Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) positive samples have been confirmed from 10 states of the country until now. These states are: Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra. Also Read - Bird Flu: Delhi Bans Import of Processed Chicken From Outside, Efforts on to Contain Spread

"Till today, Avian Influenza has been confirmed in 10 states. ICAR- NIHSAD has confirmed the death of crows & migratory/wild birds in Tonk, Karauli, Bhilwara districts of Rajasthan; and Valsad, Vadodara, and Surat districts of Gujarat," Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying stated.

"Deaths of crows have been confirmed in Kotdwar and Dehradun districts of Uttarakhand. In Delhi, crows and ducks were reported dead in New Delhi and Sanjay Lake areas," it added.

“Deaths of crows have been confirmed in Kotdwar and Dehradun districts of Uttarakhand. In Delhi, crows and ducks were reported dead in New Delhi and Sanjay Lake areas,” it added.

The outbreak of Avian influenza has been among poultry in Parbhani district, while it is confirmed in crows from Mumbai, Thane, Dapoli, Beed in Maharashtra, it further said.

Delhi’s Animal Husbandry Department stated that Bird flu has been confirmed in the national capital after eight samples were tested positive from dead crows and ducks.

Reportedly, around 104 samples were sent to Bhopal and Jalandhar labs for testing to find out whether avian influenza was the cause of the bird deaths.

Earlier on Sunday, the Sanjay Lake in the national capital was declared “alert zone” after 17 ducks were found dead at the site. Meanwhile, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has already shut the water body-cum-park.

Amid fear of the spread of flu, three other recreational parks — Hauz Khas Park, Dwarka Sector 9 Park, Hastsal Park – in Delhi have been closed.

Maharashtra confirmed bird flu on Monday and became the eighth state to do so. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting to review the flu situation.

Likewise, the parliamentary committee on agriculture will be holding a meeting on the evidence of representatives of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandary & Dairying in connection with the examination of the subject ‘Status of Veterinary Services and Availability of Animal Vaccine in the Country’.

It is pertinent to mention that the Centre, besides giving a report of bird flu in India, has been asking States/UTs to increase awareness regarding the safety of poultry or poultry products for consumption following boiling and cooking procedures.