New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has issued a list of do’s and don’ts for eating eggs and chicken. This comes after several states including Delhi and Mumbai confirmed the outbreak of avian influenza in crows, migratory/wild birds and even poultry birds. Also Read - Samples of Poultry From 16 Maharashtra Districts Test Positive For Bird Flu | Complete List Here

Poultry sales have gone down sharply due to the bird flu outbreak and many people are avoiding eating chicken or eggs at all. Also Read - Ayurvedic Tips to Follow Amidst Bird Flu Outbreak to Keep The Disease at Bay

However, it is said to be okay to eat chicken meat or eggs if they are cooked properly. The World Health Organisation (WHO) also said that proper cooking inactivates the virus present inside meat and eggs. Also Read - Bird Flu: Red Fort Shut Till Jan 26 After Samples of Dead Crows Tests Positive For Avian Influenza

This 10-point guide aims to create awareness among regular consumers of eggs and poultry. The FSSAI said that meat and eggs from the areas affected with the H5N8 bird flu outbreak in poultry should not be consumed raw or even partially cooked.

There is no data to confirm that properly cooked or even infected eggs and chicken caused signs of bird flu infection in humans.

Temperature is key. The virus is destroyed at 70°C if held for about three seconds, the document by FSSAI noted. Properly cooking meat or eggs to achieve a temperature of 74 degrees Celsius in eggs or all parts of meat will most likely inactivate the virus.

Here are the 10 precautionary measures released by FSSAI on its official website: