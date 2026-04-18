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Bird Flu Outbreak? H5N1 virus detected near this city, thousands of birds culled, state health ministry says…, - Check precautions

Bird Flu Outbreak? H5N1 virus detected near this city, thousands of birds culled, state health ministry says…, – Check precautions

As part of the containment process, over 7,400 birds were culled. Authorities also disposed over 14,788 eggs and 2,250 kg of poultry feed on April 15.

Bird Flu Outbreak? H5N1 virus detected near this city, thousands of birds culled, state health ministry says…, - Check precautions

Bird Flu Outbreak? Panic created among the resident of Mathkuru village after the authorities detected H5N1 avian influenza virus at a poultry training centre on Tuesday. The detection of the H5N1 avian influenza virus prompted authorities to initiate the process of containment measures as per protocol. The infection was confirmed from a report by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) which is located in Bhopal (MP). After getting the report, rapid response teams from the State, District and Primary Health Centre levels reached the village on April 16. The village is located in Hesaraghatta which is approx 30 km away from Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru.

3-km Radius Declared Infected Zone

Authorities have declared area within a 3-km radius as an infected zone, while a 10-km radius has been declared as a surveillance zone. As part of the containment process, over 7,400 birds were culled. Authorities also disposed of over 14,788 eggs and 2,250 kg of poultry feed on April 15. The entire process was done under the Animal Husbandry Department’s supervision.

Following the process, the staff members (10) who were involved in the culling operation have been placed under quarantine and are under medical observation. Authorities have declared the affected area a prohibited area for one year.

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