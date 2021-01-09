Good morning! Here are the top five headlines of the day. Also Read - Farm Laws Stir: Centre-farmers Meet Ends in Deadlock Again, SC to Hear Matter on Jan 11 | Roundup

1. Punjab Declares Entire State as 'Controlled Area' Due to Bird Flu Outbreak

The Punjab government has declared the entire state as a 'controlled area' in view of avian Influenza or bird flu in the neighbouring states. The state government has imposed a complete ban on import of live birds including poultry and unprocessed poultry meat for any purpose into Punjab with immediate effect till January 15. A total of six states have already declared an emergency over bird flu outbreak in India.

2. Farmers’ Protest to Continue as Meeting Ends in Deadlock Again

The 8th round of Centre-farmers meet on Friday ended in a deadlock again as protesters continued to demand the repeal of the new farm laws whereas the government said it is not possible looking at the larger interest of the country.

3. UK Passengers Land at Delhi Airport

The first flight from the UK since December after the outbreak of the new coronavirus strain landed in Delhi with 256 passengers on board. The Delhi government issued guidelines for such passengers and made RT-PCR Test and institutional quarantine mandatory for them.

4. 2nd Nationwide COVID-19 Vaccine Dry Run

India conducted the second nationwide dry run of COVID-19 vaccination ahead of the vaccine rollout. The massive mock drill was held in 736 districts across 33 states and Union Territories. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that all citizens should be able to get coronavirus vaccine in the next few days, prioritising those who are at risk in public and private sectors.

5. Twitter Permanently Blocks US President Trump’s Account

Twitter permanently suspended US President Donald Trump’s account citing “risk of further incitement of violence” after thousands of his supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and started a riot. Notably, the violence was instigated by Trump who encouraged his supporters on Twitter to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying Biden’s victory in the November vote.

