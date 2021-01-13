New Delhi: Taking preventive measures in the wake of bird flu scare, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday culled over 11,000 birds in Kendrewadi and Sukni villages of Latur district to stop the spread of bird flu infection. The move was taken as over 225 birds died in Kendrewadi till Monday, while 12 hens died in Sukni and four in Wanjarwadi of Udgir taluka in Latur district. On the other hand, the Delhi government banned the sale and storage of poultry products across the UT. Also Read - Jharkhand BEd Merit List 2020 Likely to be Out Today at jcebed.formflix.com, Check Details Here

As per order from the Delhi government, omelette fry, juicy chicken tikkas and other non-vegetarian items will not be available in shops and restaurants in large parts of Delhi as the civic authorities imposed a temporary ban on sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken meat in view of the bird flu situation. Also Read - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ishant Sharma Shines as Delhi Beat Andhra Pradesh to Register Second Straight Win of Season

Fish, mutton to be available: Fish and mutton-based items, however, will continue to be on the menu in restaurants and be available in raw form for purchase at shops. All the three municipal corporations warned such establishments of strict action, including cancellation of their license, if they fail to comply with the orders. Also Read - Bird Flu: Delhi Govt Issues Advisory; Bans Sale, Storage of Poultry Products, Deploys Teams at Borders

Notably, the ban on poultry products comes two days after Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh said that there is no need to be scared, urging people to eat items after cooking them properly at a particular temperature. He had also said that eggs are safe to eat.

Delhi issues advisory: Earlier in the day, the Delhi Health Department issued an advisory in view of bird flu cases in the city, asking people not to panic and follow a set of dos and don’ts, including not consuming half-cooked chicken, half-boiled or half-fried eggs.

Several ducks at Sanjay Lake and a large number of crows across various city parks have been found dead in the last one week.

The revenue department has deployed teams of volunteers at the city’s borders to prevent unauthorised entry of livestock, and canned and processed chicken from outside.

As many as 2,359 birds have died in various parts of Maharashtra since January 8, when the first such death due to avian influenza was reported. On the other side, the BMC disaster control helpline received 170 calls about bird deaths in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai had reported its first cases of bird flu earlier this week after samples taken from two dead crows tested positive for the infection.

Fresh cases in Uttar Pradesh: Fresh bird deaths and avian influenza cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. In Uttar Pradesh, bird deaths were reported from Jalaun district and avian flu cases from Kanpur. Samples taken from two dead crows in Kanpur have tested positive for bird flu and with these, the number of confirmed cases of the influenza has increased to four in the city.

In Jalaun, five birds, mostly crows, were found dead and their samples have been sent for testing, while in Fatehpur district two peacock carcasses were found in a forest.

Fresh cases in Jharkhand, J&K: Unusual mortality among birds has also been reported in some districts of Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir, as per a statement of the Union fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying ministry, which has asked state governments not to ban supply of poultry products.

Apart from Delhi, UP and Maharashtra, bird flu outbreak has also been confirmed in Uttarakhand, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Gujarat till now.

“Cases of Avian Influenza have been confirmed in 10 states, as on 13 January, 2021. Further, cases of unnatural mortality of birds have been reported in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir and 4 districts of Jharkhand,” Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said in a statement.

The state governments have been asked to identify BSL-II labs at the state level for speeding up the identification of infection in the state and timely introduction of control mechanism.