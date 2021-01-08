New Delhi: The Punjab government has declared the entire state as ‘controlled area’ in view of avian Influenza or bird flu in the neighbouring states. Also Read - Bird Flu: Noticeable Dip in Chicken Sales, Say Shopkeepers in Delhi

The state government has imposed a complete ban on import of live birds including poultry and unprocessed poultry meat for any purpose into Punjab with immediate effect till January 15.