New Delhi: The public entry to historic Red Fort has been banned till January 26 as a precautionary measure after bird flu cases have been confirmed from the samples that were collected from the area ahead of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

After several birds were found dead at the Red Fort, samples were sent to Jalandhar and Bhopal for testing. The results have shown the birds had bird flu. Moreover, samples of 15 dead crows that were collected from Red Fort have been found positive of bird flu.

Officials have said Red Fort will now be shut till January 26 when the monument will hold the Republic Day parade.

On Saturday, samples from a dead owl in the Delhi zoo had tested positive for avian influenza.

Last week, the Delhi government had banned the sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city and ordered the closure of the Ghazipur poultry market in east Delhi for 10 days after samples taken from crows and ducks at parks and lakes in the national capital tested positive for avian influenza.

Taking precautionary measures, municipal corporations of the city had also imposed a temporary ban on sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken meat in view of the bird flu situation.

However, the ban was lifted on Thursday after all the 100 samples taken from Ghazipur, Asia’s largest poultry market, tested negative.