Bird Flu Latest Updates: A day after the bird flu was reported in scores of crows across the state, the Mandsaur authorities in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday ordered the shops selling chicken and eggs to remain closed for 15 days. The strict moves from the administration was taken after the bird flu was detected in crows prompting the authorities to sound a bird flu alert and ordering the chicken and egg shops to remain closed for fortnight.

The development comes after Mandsaur reported the deaths of nearly 100 crows. On the other hand, a bird flu alert was sounded in Madhya Pradesh after the presence of the virus was found in dead crows in Indore and more avian deaths were reported in other districts.

Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Patel said the state's Rapid Response Team is setting up a control room in Indore, where avian influenza (bird flu) has been detected in the samples of dead crows.

The Animal Husbandry Department has issued an alert and directed officials to monitor the situation arising out of the mass death of crows in several districts, said the official from the MP Public Relations Department.

The official said from December 23, 2020, to January 3, 2021, the state witnessed deaths of 142 crows in Indore, 100 in Mandsaur, 112 in Agar-Malwa, 13 in Khargone and 9 in Sehore district.

The minister said their samples were sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for analysis and instructions have been given to all districts of the state to be vigilant and take action as per the Government of India’s guidelines.