After bird flu cases were detected in the Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said about 25,000 birds falling in a kilometre radius of an affected poultry farm will be culled within the next few days. The animal husbandry department of the district will undertake measures to prevent the spread of the infection in other birds, the official said.

“Around 25,000 birds falling in a kilometre radius of the affected poultry farm will be killed within the next few days. The district animal husbandry department has been ordered to take measures to control the infection,” Thane DM and Collector Rajesh J Narvekar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The samples of the affected chicken have been sent to a lab in Pune, Narvekar said.

Bird flu cases were detected in Thane following the death of around 100 birds at a poultry farm in Shahapur. “Around 100 birds died at the poultry farm in Vehloli village in Shahapur tehsil recently. Their samples were sent to a Pune-based laboratory for testing and the results confirmed that they died due to H5N1 avian influenza,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Thane Zilla Parishad, Dr Bhausaheb Dangde, said.

The Union Ministry of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry has been informed about the detection of bird flu cases in Thane, Dangde said.