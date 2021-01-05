New Delhi: The district administration in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra has banned the sale and purchase of chicken, eggs, and other poultry items owing to the bird flu scare. “Slaughtering, sale, purchase, and export of any poultry, birds, fish of any breed, and their related products, including eggs, meat, chicken, etc is strictly prohibited in Fatehpur, Dehra, Jawali and Indora subdivisions of the district”, an order issued by Kangra DM Rakesh Prajapati read. Also Read - Breaking News January 5 LIVE News And Updates: PM Modi Inaugurates Kochi-Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline

Exercising his powers under Sections 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the official said that shops selling these products would also remain closed in these four subdivisions. Prajapati also banned the movement of locals and tourists within a kilometre radius of Pong Dam.

Notably, Bird flu is a highly infectious and severe respiratory disease in birds caused by the H5N1 influenza virus, which can occasionally infect humans as well.

Over 1,700 Birds Dead in Himachal Sanctuary

In Himachal’s Pong Dam Lake wildlife sanctuary, wildlife staff first reported the sudden death of four bar-headed geese and one common teal in the Fatehpur area last Monday.

The next day, over four hundred migratory waterfowl were found dead in Majhar, Bathari, Sihal, Jagnoli, Chatta, Dhameta and Kuthera areas in the wildlife ranges of Dhameta and Nagrota. Subsequently, hundreds of more birds were found dead each day, totaling 1,773 till Sunday.

90 per cent of the dead birds were bar-headed geese, the most common migratory species at the lake who arrive here from Central Asia, Russia, Mongolia and other regions in winters after crossing the Himalayan ranges.