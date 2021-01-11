New Delhi: In the wake of the bird flu scare that has alarmed the whole country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked all state governments to remain alert and ensure that local administration keeps a constant vigil near places like water bodies, zoos and poultry farms. Meanwhile a number of stated tool strict preventive measures and banned the import of chicken and other poultry items from outside their state. Also Read - Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed in 10 States of India | Check Complete List Here

Holding a virtual meet, PM Modi said that the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has put in place a plan to tackle the problem in which district magistrates will have a key role. Also Read - Bird Flu: Delhi Bans Import of Processed Chicken From Outside, Efforts on to Contain Spread

“I request that chief ministers of all affected states, through the medium of chief secretaries, should guide the district magistrates. The states where bird flu has not been found, there also the governments should be vigilant,” he said at a virtual meeting with chief ministers held to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out in the country. Also Read - Drunk Men Set Roadside Hotel on Fire After it Refused to Serve them Chicken

The development comes as Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra are among those states where bird flu outbreak has been confirmed.

Himachal Pradesh: Taking preventive measures, the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday banned the supply of all poultry products from other states for a week amid the bird flu scare.

Issuing a statement, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the ban was imposed to ensure that infection sources do not come from other states through poultry items. Meanwhile, 122 more migratory birds of various species were found dead in Pong Dam Lake Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday. With this, the death toll of migratory water birds has risen to 4,357.

The CM said their samples were sent to a disease diagnostic laboratory in Punjab’s Jalandhar and the carcasses buried in deep pits.

Delhi: In an effort to prevent further spread, the Delhi government on Monday imposed a ban on sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city, as samples of ducks from Sanjay Lake tested positive for bird flu.

Only samples of ducks from Sanjay Lake have tested positive for bird flu so far, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday, asking people not to panic as there is no cause for concern.

However, officials said eight samples from three areas in Delhi, sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory, tested positive for avian influenza.

All eight samples — four from a park in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, three from Sanjay Lake and one from Dwarka — have been found positive for avian influenza, said Dr Rakesh Singh from the Animal Husbandry Unit of the Delhi government’s Development Department.

The Delhi government has also decided to ban sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city as a precautionary measure.

“Also, there is a ban on selling packaged chicken or processed chicken from outside to Delhi to prevent infection from one state to another. But there is no need to panic about bird flu. It is a common influenza,” he said.

Goa: Follwing the action from these states, the Goa government has also decided to ban the import of chicken in state on recommendation of PM Modi.

Issuing a statement, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Goa will ban the import of chicken in the state and state animal husbandry department has been directed to ban import of live chicken.