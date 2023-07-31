Home

News

India

What Was Manipur Police Doing? Supreme Court Pulls Up Govt Over Delay in Filing FIR In Viral Video Case

What Was Manipur Police Doing? Supreme Court Pulls Up Govt Over Delay in Filing FIR In Viral Video Case

The bench, also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, is hearing a batch of petitions concerning the violence in Manipur.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday posed some serious questions to the Union and the Manipur government over the ethnic violence in the state. The top court also slammed the Police over the delay in filing the FIR of the victims who were seen paraded naked on the streets of Manipur in the viral video. “The incident was of May 4 and the zero FIR was registered only on May 18. Why did the police take 14 days to register the FIR? What was the police doing from the 4th of May till 18th of May?”, asked the bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Trending Now

The bench, also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, is hearing a batch of petitions concerning the violence in Manipur. At the outset, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the two women who were seen in a May 4 video being paraded naked in Manipur, said they have filed a petition in the matter.

Responding to a lawyer who spoke about crimes against women in Bengal, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, while hearing the case of two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur, the Chief Justice said we are dealing with something which is of unprecedented nature. The CJI also said that the government cannot justify what happened in Manipur “by saying that this and this happened elsewhere”.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that crimes against women are taking place in all parts. The only answer is this. You cannot excuse what is taking place in one part of the country like Manipur on the ground that similar crimes are happening in other parts too. Questions is how do we deal with Manipur. Mention that…Are you saying protect all daughters of India or don’t protect anyone?” the CJI asked.

The Supreme Court also called for evolving a broad mechanism to deal with violence against women in strife-torn Manipur and asked how many FIRs have been registered in such incidents in the state since May.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that the Union of India has no objection if the apex court monitors the investigation into the Manipur violence.

Manipur Violence Here: Key Observations and Questions

“The incident was of May 4 and the zero FIR was registered only on May 18. Why did the police take 14 days to register the FIR?What was the police doing from the 4th of May till 18th of May?”, asked the bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

“What stood in the way of police registering the FIR immediately on the 4th of May?”, CJI asked Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who was representing the State Govt.

About twenty FIRs have been registered in the particular station and over 6000 FIRs in the State: Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta informs CJI

“Was the local police unaware that such a incident took place? And why was the FIR transferred to the Magistrate on the 20th June? After one month”, CJI asks government

“Was the local police unaware that such a incident took place? And why was the FIR transferred to the Magistrate on the 20th June? After one month”, CJI asks government You also said there are about 6000 FIRs. What is the bifurcation? How many involve offences against women? How many involve other serious offences like murder, arson, burning down houses? What is the bifurcation between offences against body, offences against properties, offences against places of worship?”, the CJI sought to know.

“There are statements by the victims that they were handed over to the mob by police. This is not a situation like ‘Nirbhaya’. That was also horrific but it was isolated. This is not an isolated instance. Here we are dealing with systemic violence which IPC recognises as a special offence. In such case, is it not important that you should have a specialised team? There is a need in the State of Manipur to have a healing touch. Because the violence is continuing unabated”, CJI said.

CJI expressed concerns about the state of victims in relief camps and highlighted the need to have a humane mechanism to record their statements. He pointed out three months have elapsed since the violence broke out and key evidence must have got destroyed in this period.

The apex court on July 20 observed that it was “deeply disturbed” by the video of two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur, saying that using women as instruments for perpetrating violence is “simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy”.

Taking cognisance of the video, a bench headed by the chief justice of India directed the Centre and the Manipur government to take immediate remedial, rehabilitative and preventive steps and apprise it of the action taken.

On July 27, the Centre informed the top court that it has transferred to the CBI the probe into a case related to two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur, saying the government has “zero tolerance towards any crimes against women”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES