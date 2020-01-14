New Delhi: Non-vegetarians in the Parliament may have to note this one as the Parliament canteen has decided to change their menu and replace the catering under IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways.

If reports are to be believed, the catering may soon be handed over to private vendors Haldiram or Bikanerwala to run the five canteens in the complex, which means only vegetarian food will be available to MPs as well as other officials and staff members.

A vegetarian-only menu may become problematic eventually as until now, biryani, chicken cutlets, and fish and chips are among the top preferences on the canteen menu.

The decision was taken in a recent meeting where several complaints were raised by Parliamentarians over the quality of food served by IRCTC as well as the subsidiaries offered to the members.

As a result, from the next session, MPs may have to pay more for the food they are provided in Parliament canteen after they unanimously gave an in-principle approval last week to a proposal to withdraw the subsidy they get on eatables.

Reports also suggested that up to Rs 17 crore could be saved annually and that the food in the Parliament canteen will be sold at actual cost. Out of this Rs 17 crore, more than Rs 14 crore is utilised by the Parliament staff and visitors, while the rest is used by MPs.

The new rate will apply to all MPs, officials of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, media persons, security personnel as well as visitors in the Parliament.