Srinagar: In what can be dubbed a "mouth-watering" case, it has been alleged by the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) that the popular rice dish Biryani worth Rs 43 lakh was purchased by the J&K Football Association (JKFA), but "nobody saw anybody" eating it.

The ACB, exposing a financial scam by the office bearers of the JKFA, has found that as per its records, the association purchased biryani for Rs 43 lakhs from a local eatery, "Mughal Darbar" as refreshments for the youth, but the bill, on scrutiny, was found to be fake.

"Nobody ever saw or ate that biryani for which the association claimed to have paid Rs 43 lakhs to Mughal Darbar. The bill turned out to be fake," an ACB source said.

“A receipt for Rs 1,41,300 was placed on record from a stationery and hardware shop named Jan Hardware shop, Bemina. Investigators have found out that the shop never existed,” the source said.

Meanwhile, JKFA President, Zamir Thakur, Treasurer, SS Bunty, Chief Executive, Fayaz Ahmad, and SA Hameed have been booked under different sections of criminal law pertaining to forgery and criminal conspiracy, said the ACB sources.

(With agency inputs)