Bishnupur Constituency:The Congress in Manipur seems to be in dire straits as it prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections against the mighty BJP which has gained immense popularity over the years in the state. Congress once had a massive dominance over majority of seats in Manipur including the Bishnupur Constituency. But, the Grand Old Party's grip over the seat has reportedly declined in past few years. To recall, in 2017, Indian National Congress candidate Konthoujam Govindas registered a landslide victory against BJP's Konthoujam Krishna Kumar Singh defeating the latter by 5278 votes. However, the Saffron party is likely to put all its might in the upcoming polls as it eyes to achieve its 'Mission 40' target. This time, the Saffron party has fielded Konthoujam Govindas Singh.

This year, the Bishnupur Constituency will cast the ballot on February 27, according to the dates announced by the Election Commission. The polling for the 60-seat assembly seats will be held in two phases (February 27 and March 3) and the results will be announced on March 10.

Key takeaways from 2017 Assembly Elections:

In 2017, Bishnupur legislative assembly constituency had total 29560 electors.

Total number of valid vote was 26641.

Indian National Congress candidate Konthoujam Govindas won the seat.

He secured total 14150 votes.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Konthoujam Krishna Kumar Singh stood second with total 8872 votes.

He lost by 5278 votes.

Here’s the complete schedule for Manipur assembly polls:

Phase 1

Issue of notification: February 1

Last date of notification: February 8

Scrutiny of nomination: February 9

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 11

Date of poll: February 27

Phase 2

Issue of notification: February 4

Last date of notification: February 11

Scrutiny of nomination: February 14

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 16

Date of poll: March 3

“As Covid cases soared in view of Omicron variant, ECI held meetings with Union Health Secretary & Home Secretary, experts, and health secretaries of States. After taking these views and ground situation, ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place,” said the chief election commissioner said in the press conference.

MANIPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022 PHASE 1

Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keisamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishenpur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Thanlon (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST), and Singhat (ST).

MANIPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022 PHASE 2

Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), and Nungba (ST).

2017 Legislative Assembly Constituency Election S N Candidate Party Total Vote 1 Konthoujam Govindas

Male

53 yr

GEN INC

Indian National Congress 14150

53.48% 2 Konthoujam Krishna Kumar Singh

Male

50 yr

GEN BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party 8872

33.53% 3 Khundrakpam Bhabeshwor Singh

Male

52 yr

GEN LJP

Lok Jan Shakti Party 3333

12.6% 4 None Of The Above NOTA

None Of The Above

nota 181

0.68% 5 Thokchom Bindasakhi Devi

Female

56 yr

GEN AITC

All India Trinamool Congress 105

0.4% Total 26641

90.13%