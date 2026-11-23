Bisleri International has defended the safety of its packaged drinking water after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sanctioned prosecution against the company over a sample declared unsafe during laboratory testing. In a statement issued on November 23, the company said the matter involved a batch manufactured in September 2025 at its Goa facility. It maintained that independent laboratory tests later found bromate levels within the prescribed safety limit.
Bisleri said FSSAI collected six samples from its Goa manufacturing unit on September 30, 2025. While five samples reportedly met all required standards, the sixth recorded bromate levels of 12 micrograms per litre, above the permitted limit of 10 micrograms per litre.
The company challenged the initial findings on November 22, 2025, following which the sample was sent to a referral laboratory for further examination.
According to Bisleri, the referral laboratory found bromate levels within the permitted limit but separately detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample.
The company said the difference in laboratory findings raised questions that needed further clarification. It subsequently arranged another test of the same sample at an FSSAI-approved independent laboratory. This test also found bromate levels within the prescribed limits.
Bisleri said it submitted the independent laboratory report to FSSAI’s Western Regional Office through a formal letter dated February 2, 2026. However, it claimed that it received no further communication from the regulator and believed the matter had been closed.
The company also said it had not received any notice, either through email or in hard copy, and was unable to find the reported notice on FSSAI’s website.
Defending its quality standards, Bisleri said it conducts more than 90 quality checks as part of its 10-step manufacturing process. “Drinking water safety remains our top priority,” the company said, adding that its packaged drinking water was safe for consumption.
Bisleri also said it would continue to cooperate with FSSAI and respond to the matter through the appropriate regulatory process.
We are aware of recent media reports that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a notice to Bisleri. The matter dates back approximately 14 months, to a batch produced in September 2025 at Bisleri’s Goa manufacturing facility, one of 143 plants in our network.
On 30 September 2025, FSSAI collected six samples from the Goa facility. Initial testing found that five samples met all applicable standards. The sixth recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre, against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre. Following Bisleri’s appeal dated 22 November 2025, FSSAI sent that sample to a referral laboratory for retesting.
The referral laboratory found bromate of the sample within the prescribed limit and separately flagged polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample. The difference between the two results raised questions that Bisleri believed warranted clarification.
Bisleri arranged for the same sample to be tested independently at an FSSAI-approved laboratory. That test found bromate within the prescribed limit.
We submitted the independent test results to FSSAI’s Western Regional Office with a formal letter dated 2 February 2026. We received no further communication from FSSAI after that submission and understood the matter to be closed. To date, Bisleri has received no notice by email or in hard copy and has been unable to locate the reported notice on FSSAI’s website.
Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri. We maintain stringent quality controls of over 90 tests across our 10-step manufacturing process and will continue to cooperate with FSSAI to address the matter through the appropriate regulatory process. A trusted brand for years,
The company’s statement followed the FSSAI’s announcement that it had sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri over the packaged drinking water sample.In a social media post, the regulator said a sample of “Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)” collected from the company’s premises did not comply with prescribed bromate limits and was declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
After Bisleri appealed against the findings, the sample was sent to a referral food laboratory, which also declared it unsafe after detecting PAHs, the FSSAI said. The regulator said the findings established violations relating to unsafe food under the law, leading it to sanction prosecution against the company.
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