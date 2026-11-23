‘Bisleri is safe for consumption’: Company responds after FSSAI finds bromate, PAHs in water sample

Bisleri has defended its packaged drinking water after FSSAI sanctioned prosecution against the company over a sample declared unsafe during laboratory testing. In a statement, the company said independent tests found bromate levels within the prescribed limits and maintained that its water was "safe for consumption".

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Bisleri International has defended the safety of its packaged drinking water after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sanctioned prosecution against the company over a sample declared unsafe during laboratory testing. In a statement issued on November 23, the company said the matter involved a batch manufactured in September 2025 at its Goa facility. It maintained that independent laboratory tests later found bromate levels within the prescribed safety limit.

Bisleri said FSSAI collected six samples from its Goa manufacturing unit on September 30, 2025. While five samples reportedly met all required standards, the sixth recorded bromate levels of 12 micrograms per litre, above the permitted limit of 10 micrograms per litre.

The company challenged the initial findings on November 22, 2025, following which the sample was sent to a referral laboratory for further examination.

According to Bisleri, the referral laboratory found bromate levels within the permitted limit but separately detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample.

The company said the difference in laboratory findings raised questions that needed further clarification. It subsequently arranged another test of the same sample at an FSSAI-approved independent laboratory. This test also found bromate levels within the prescribed limits.

Bisleri said it submitted the independent laboratory report to FSSAI’s Western Regional Office through a formal letter dated February 2, 2026. However, it claimed that it received no further communication from the regulator and believed the matter had been closed.

The company also said it had not received any notice, either through email or in hard copy, and was unable to find the reported notice on FSSAI’s website.

Defending its quality standards, Bisleri said it conducts more than 90 quality checks as part of its 10-step manufacturing process. “Drinking water safety remains our top priority,” the company said, adding that its packaged drinking water was safe for consumption.

Bisleri also said it would continue to cooperate with FSSAI and respond to the matter through the appropriate regulatory process.

Check Bisleri’s full statement