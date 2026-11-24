Bisleri responds to FSSAI report: All 143 plants operational and compliant, Goa unit facing no suspension order

Bisleri clarifies adverse FSSAI report relates to a single September 2025 batch from its Goa plant, no longer in circulation, with subsequent tests showing bromate within permissible limits.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/bisleri-responds-to-fssai-report-all-143-plants-operational-and-compliant-goa-unit-facing-no-suspension-order-8547708/ Copy

(Image: AI generated)

New Delhi: Packaged drinking water maker Bisleri International on Tuesday clarified that an adverse Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) report on its product pertains solely to a single batch manufactured at its Goa plant in September 2025. Under scrutiny following the regulator’s findings, the company stated that the batch in question is no longer in circulation and added that subsequent testing confirmed bromate levels in the sample were within permissible limits. Here are all the details you need to know about what Bisleri said in its recent statement about FSSAI report.

All plants fully operational and compliant with FSSAI regulations: Bisleri

In its recent statement, Bisleri asserted that all 143 of its manufacturing plants across the country remain fully operational and compliant with FSSAI regulations, noting that its Goa facility is also continuing operations without any suspension order from the food safety regulator.

“Bisleri produces more than 50,000 batches annually. FSSAI’s sale prohibition applies only to one Batch GO 270, manufactured in Goa on September 27, 2025. There are no stocks of this batch in the market currently,” it added.

On Sunday, the FSSAI had said it had sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International, whose one sample of packaged drinking water failed in lab tests following the detection of bromate beyond permissible limits.

Polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) found in Bisleri bottles

On subsequent testing by a referral lab, polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which pose a health risk, were also found in a sample. On Monday, FSSAI clarified that, as per the law, the report of the referral lab should be final in case of appeal by food business operators (FBOs).

“The order for prohibition of sale was issued to Bisleri International for the Batch No. Go 270. Only one batch was found to be non-compliant. FBO (Bisleri) has been conveyed to conduct root cause analysis.” Bisleri said while one out of six samples in a subsequent re-test had reported PAHs, another sample from the same batch cleared all parameters.

“Bisleri highlighted the discrepancies and requested PAH retesting in February 2026. Since then, there has been no adverse incidents of PAHs found in any sample tested by FSSAI across Bisleri plants,” the company added.

(With inputs from agencies)