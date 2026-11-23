Bisleri water contains bromate and PAHs: Can these harmful chemicals cause cancer? What you need to know

FSSAI has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International after a packaged drinking water sample was declared unsafe in laboratory tests for exceeding the permitted bromate limit and containing PAHs. Both chemicals have been linked to potential health risks, including cancer. Read to know.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/bisleri-water-contains-bromate-and-pahs-can-these-harmful-chemicals-cause-cancer-damage-your-kidneys-what-you-need-to-know-fssai-8547258/ Copy

Bisleri water contains bromate and PAHs: Can these harmful chemicals cause cancer? What you need to know (Image: X.com)

Bisleri is one of the most widely recognised packaged drinking water brands in India. From railway stations and airports to restaurants and local shops, millions of people regularly buy its bottles, trusting them to be safe for consumption. However, a recent action by the country’s food safety regulator has raised questions about the quality of its packaged drinking water.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd after a sample of its packaged drinking water was declared unsafe in laboratory tests.

Read more: Big setback for Bisleri as FSSAI to initiate action against popular packaged drinking water brand

According to the regulator, the initial examination found that the water sample did not meet the prescribed safety limits for bromate. After the company challenged the findings, the sample was sent to a referral food laboratory for another examination. The second laboratory also declared it unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

The findings have raised concerns about the possible health effects of these chemicals, particularly their links to cancer. But what exactly are bromate and PAHs? How do they enter drinking water, and what happens when they enter the human body?

What did FSSAI find in Bisleri water?

According to FSSAI, a regulatory sample of packaged drinking water was collected from the premises of Bisleri International for testing. The first laboratory found that the bromate content did not meet the prescribed limits. The sample was therefore declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Bisleri appealed against the initial findings. The sample was subsequently examined by a referral food laboratory, which also declared it unsafe after detecting PAHs.

Following the two laboratory findings, FSSAI approved the launch of prosecution against the company under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The development does not mean that every Bisleri bottle available in the market is contaminated. The regulator’s announcement concerns a particular sample, and further details about the affected batch, the exact PAH compounds and their concentrations have not been publicly disclosed.

Bisleri, meanwhile, told Reuters that a sample collected from its Goa facility last year showed bromate levels of 12 micrograms per litre, against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre. The company said subsequent independent tests arranged by it found the chemical within the permitted limits.

Bisleri also said that drinking water safety remained a priority and that it would cooperate with FSSAI through the appropriate regulatory process.

What is bromate and how does it enter drinking water?

Bromate is a chemical compound that can form during the treatment of drinking water. It is commonly produced when ozone, which is used to kill harmful microorganisms, reacts with naturally occurring bromide in water.

Ozone treatment helps remove bacteria and other harmful organisms. However, if the treatment process is not properly controlled, it can lead to the formation of bromate.

The chemical is a concern because long-term exposure to high levels may pose health risks.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the provisional guideline limit for bromate in drinking water is 10 micrograms per litre (µg/L). This limit is intended to reduce the potential health risks associated with long-term exposure.

What does bromate do to your body?

Bromate exposure is a health concern because studies have linked the chemical to DNA damage and the development of tumours. Research conducted on laboratory animals has found a link between prolonged exposure to bromate and tumours affecting the kidneys, thyroid and other tissues.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies bromate as Group 2B, meaning it is possibly carcinogenic to humans. This classification is based mainly on evidence from animal studies, while evidence of cancer in humans remains inadequate.

At high exposure levels, bromate poisoning may cause several health problems, including:

Kidney damage: High exposure can harm the kidneys and affect their normal functioning.

Stomach problems: Nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain have been reported following significant exposure.

Hearing problems: Severe bromate poisoning has also been associated with hearing impairment.

DNA damage: Research suggests that bromate can cause oxidative stress, which may damage cells and genetic material.

However, these effects should not be confused with the risks of consuming water containing small amounts of bromate. The level of exposure and the duration of consumption are important factors in determining health risks.

What are PAHs and how do they enter drinking water?

Polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons, commonly known as PAHs, are a large group of chemicals that contain multiple connected carbon rings. These compounds are mainly formed when materials such as coal, wood, petrol, diesel and other organic substances burn incompletely.

PAHs are commonly found in vehicle exhaust, industrial emissions, tobacco smoke, burning waste and polluted soil. They can also enter water sources through industrial discharge and environmental contamination.

Some PAHs may enter packaged drinking water through contaminated source water, poor treatment controls or contact with contaminated storage and packaging materials.

Not all PAHs have the same level of toxicity. Some are known to cause cancer, while others are classified as possible or probable carcinogens. One well-known example is benzo[a]pyrene, which is classified as carcinogenic to humans by IARC.

What do PAHs do to the human body?

PAHs can enter the body through contaminated food and water, breathing polluted air or direct contact with contaminated surfaces.

Once inside the body, some PAHs are converted into other substances during metabolism. These substances can interact with DNA and potentially damage cells.

Long-term exposure to certain PAHs has been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Some compounds in this group are also being studied for their possible effects on the immune system, reproduction and the development of unborn children.

According to the US Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), animal studies have found that exposure to high levels of certain PAHs can affect the skin, body fluids and the body’s ability to fight diseases.

The level of risk depends on which PAH is present, how much enters the body and how long a person is exposed to it.

Can bromate and PAHs cause cancer?

Yes, certain levels of exposure to these chemicals can increase cancer risk. However, their presence does not automatically mean that a person will develop cancer. Bromate is classified as possibly carcinogenic to humans because animal studies have shown a link between exposure and tumour development. There is not enough evidence to establish the same effect in humans.

Similarly, some PAHs are established carcinogens, while others have weaker or limited evidence of cancer-causing effects.

The risk is influenced by several factors, including:

The concentration of the chemical in drinking water.

The amount of contaminated water consumed.

How frequently a person is exposed.

The total duration of exposure.

Individual health conditions and other sources of chemical exposure.

For this reason, detecting a chemical in a laboratory test and establishing that it will cause cancer are two different things.

The FSSAI findings establish that the tested sample failed safety requirements. They do not establish that consumers who have previously consumed Bisleri water will develop cancer.

(With inputs from agencies)