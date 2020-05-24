New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a 34-year-old shot himself in the ear following an argument with his wife. The bullet, however, came out of the side of the man’s head and hit his pregnant wife on her neck. Notably, she was sitting next to him. The couple are currently admitted to Safdarjung hospital in the national capital. Also Read - Delhi Mango Loot Case: 4 People Arrested Over Wednesday's Incident

The wife is known to be out of danger, but, the man is currently struggling for his life in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital. The couple belong to Faridabad but were residing in a rented accomadation in Gurugram.

According to reports, the duo were going to a hospital for a routine checkup of the pregnant wife. When they were in the car, they reportedly had an argument over the man being employed.

The man, who was in anger, shot himself in the ear, only to have the bullet travel through his head, and out the other side, and hit his wife on the neck, who was sitting next to him in the car, reported Hindustan Times.

They were rushed to a hospital by a passer-by who saw them bleeding in the car.

An FIR has been lodged in the matter. A case under the IPC section 309 (attempt to suicide) and under the Arms Act has been registered at Kherki Daula police station.