New Delhi: Goa Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Babu Kavlekar has filed a complaint with the state's cyber police station claiming his mobile phone had been hacked and an objectionable clip was sent in a WhatsApp group of social activists of which he is a member.

In a written complaint to the cyber cell, the minister has claimed that the message was sent when he was asleep and demanded that police take strict action against the people involved.

"The message was sent to only one of the many WhatsApp groups he is part of. Also, the time when this message was sent, I was nowhere near the phone and I was fast asleep. There have been many such attempts in the recent history to defame my name and project a wrong image of me in front of the public", alleged the Deputy CM.

Furthermore, he demanded strong action against all miscreants who ‘criminally hacked/tampered with my mobile phone and uploaded and transmitted obscene material’.

Meanwhile, the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee has lodged a complaint at the Panaji police station against Chandrakant Kavlekar for sharing obscene video on a Whatsapp group.

As per the complaint filed by the GPCC, Kavlekar had posted the “vulgar video” on the Whatsapp group, which allegedly had many females as members.