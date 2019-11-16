New Delhi: An Uttar Pradesh police sub-inspector jogged nearly 65 kilometers to register his protest against the ‘dictatorship’ of his superior. Notably, the police inspector identified as Vijay Pratap (Sub-Inspector) adopted this bizarre way to vent out his anger after he was transferred from the Police Lines in Agra to the one in Bithauli, Agra.

Reports claimed that Pratap fainted on the way and was later taken to the hospital. “I am being transferred due to the dictatorship of RI. I was asked by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to stay back at Police Lines but I am being transferred to Bithauli forcefully by the RI. You can call it my anger or unhappiness, but I will run and go to Bitholi,” Pratap said.

The sub-inspector is presently in hospital and undergoing treatment.

#WATCH Etawah: A Sub Inspector (SI) Vijay Pratap, posted at Police Line police station, ran from the police station with the intention of running up to Bitholi police station, where he has been transferred to. He later fainted on the road and was taken to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/UM66gd41qY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 15, 2019

Meanwhile, the video of Pratap running towards Bitholi police station has gone viral on the social media. However the police department is yet to comment on the issue.

(With agency inputs)