Dhamnagar by-poll: A delegation of Biju Janta Dal (BJD) on Thursday submitted a complaint to Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi against Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers alleging them for indulging in electoral illegalities and malpractices in Dhamnagar Assembly by-poll in Odisha.

The ruling BJD rushed to the CEO's office, met CEO S K Lohani, and submitted a memorandum alleging that BJP leaders campaigning in the constituency are resorting to "unfair methods to influence voters".

Biju Janata Dal delegation comprising of 4 MPs met Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioner at Election Commission of India today and submitted a memorandum on three specific electoral irregulaties and malpractice by Odisha BJP in Dhamnagar by-poll (docs attached). pic.twitter.com/a39ljpCbCg — ଡ଼ଃ ସସ୍ମିତ ପାତ୍ର I Dr. Sasmit Patra (@sasmitpatra) October 27, 2022

It alleged that BJP leaders are clandestinely meeting voters and trying to influence them with cash and other means. The BJD memorandum said that BJP had also used the same strategy during the previous panchayat, urban and by-polls.

“We therefore request you to ensure a free and fair election and look into this matter and ensure that the BJP does not indulge in such illegalities to influence voters,” the BJD memorandum said.

BJP Accuses BJD of Violating MCC for Dhamnagar by-poll

BJP delegation led by the party’s state president Samir Mohanty also rushed to the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) and lodge a formal complaint against the ruling party BJD.

“The BJD leaders are distributing money to voters under the guise of meeting of SHGs (self help groups) as part of the party’s strategy to woo the voters. We have drawn attention of the CEO again in this regard,” Mohanty told reporters.

Accusing the BJD of “blatantly violating” the model code of conduct, the BJP state president claimed that during a recent party meet a fellow party worker identified as Jayant Kumar Bhoi had said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will give Rs one crore each to every panchayat that votes for his party.

The BJD party worker had said this in the presence of state minister Pritiranjan Ghadei, BJD parliamentarian Sulata Deo and the zila parishad vice president Tunibala Biswal, Mohanty claimed.

“The CEO of Odisha must take action in this regard. We were waiting that the CEO to initiate suo-motu action against the BJD workers for breaching the poll code. But the CEO maintained silence on the issue,” he said.

Dhamnagar By-poll: Date and Preparations: