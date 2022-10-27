Dhamnagar by-poll: A delegation of Biju Janta Dal (BJD) on Thursday submitted a complaint to Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi against Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers alleging them for indulging in electoral illegalities and malpractices in Dhamnagar Assembly by-poll in Odisha.Also Read - UP Girl Not Allowed To Give Exams Over Non-payment Of Fee, BJP MP Varun Gandhi Shares Video Of Her Crying Inconsolably | WATCH
The ruling BJD rushed to the CEO's office, met CEO S K Lohani, and submitted a memorandum alleging that BJP leaders campaigning in the constituency are resorting to "unfair methods to influence voters".
It alleged that BJP leaders are clandestinely meeting voters and trying to influence them with cash and other means. The BJD memorandum said that BJP had also used the same strategy during the previous panchayat, urban and by-polls.
BJD Accuses BJP of Electoral Irregularities in Dhamnagar By-poll
“We therefore request you to ensure a free and fair election and look into this matter and ensure that the BJP does not indulge in such illegalities to influence voters,” the BJD memorandum said.
BJP Accuses BJD of Violating MCC for Dhamnagar by-poll
BJP delegation led by the party’s state president Samir Mohanty also rushed to the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) and lodge a formal complaint against the ruling party BJD.
“The BJD leaders are distributing money to voters under the guise of meeting of SHGs (self help groups) as part of the party’s strategy to woo the voters. We have drawn attention of the CEO again in this regard,” Mohanty told reporters.
Accusing the BJD of “blatantly violating” the model code of conduct, the BJP state president claimed that during a recent party meet a fellow party worker identified as Jayant Kumar Bhoi had said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will give Rs one crore each to every panchayat that votes for his party.
The BJD party worker had said this in the presence of state minister Pritiranjan Ghadei, BJD parliamentarian Sulata Deo and the zila parishad vice president Tunibala Biswal, Mohanty claimed.
“The CEO of Odisha must take action in this regard. We were waiting that the CEO to initiate suo-motu action against the BJD workers for breaching the poll code. But the CEO maintained silence on the issue,” he said.
Dhamnagar By-poll: Date and Preparations:
- Dhamnagar by-poll is scheduled to take place on November 3.
- More than 1,000 security personnel, including four companies of the Central Armed Police Force and 20 paltoons of Odisha State Armed Police and Auxillary Police Force will be deployed for the smooth conduct of the by-poll on November 3.
- 46 mobile patrolling parties, three flying sqauds along with district police officers will also be placed
- Each company comprises 100 CAPF personnel and each platoon of Odisha police has 30 personnel.
- Required security arrangements have been made in the strong room with CCTV coverage to ensure round-the-clock safety of EVMs.