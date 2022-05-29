Bhubaneshwar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday announced the names of candidates for the elections to four Rajya Sabha seats, which fell vacant following completion of tenure of three members and resignation of one another. While picking the names, the ruling BJD in Odisha prioritised young faces and nominated party spokesperson Sulata Deo, state government’s media advisor Manas Mangaraj and tribal face from western Odisha Niranjan Bishi. The party also re-nominated senior leader Sasmit Patra for a second term in Upper House.Also Read - Odisha Reports Highest Point Decline In Infant Mortality Rate as State Focuses on Quality Healthcare

Victory of the BJD candidates in the Rajya Sabha poll is seen as a foregone conclusion, as both main opposition parties–BJP and Congress– do not have required strength in the state assembly, and are unlikely to file nominations. Also Read - Akhilesh's Samajwadi Party Fields RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary For Rajya Sabha Polls

Also Read - Tomato Flu: 26 Cases Detected In Odisha | All You Need To Know About This Disease

The election to the four Rajya Sabha seats were necessitated after tenure of Sasmit Patra, Prasanna Acharya, and N Bhaskar Rao was completed, while party leader Subhash Chandra Singh resigned from his seat after he was elected as mayor of Cuttack Municipal Corporation.

As per media reports, BJD’s nominees are likely to file their nomination papers on Tuesday.

The voting for Rajya Sabha polls will be held between on June 10 and the results will be announced on the same day by 5 PM. Meanwhile, the by-poll for one seat will be conducted on June 13.