Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal on Friday reportedly condemned the incident of an IED blast victim wrapped in party flag and noted that appropriate action would be taken against those responsible for it. The party said, “BJD has enormous respect towards martyrs. The matter that has come to our notice is extremely unfortunate and we strongly condemn it. Party will find out who is responsible for this and take action against them.”

Notably, the victim Naik Ajit Kumar Sahoo lost his life after sustaining injuries in an IED blast in Pulwama on June 18. Expressing grief over the death of the Odia Army jawan in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the next of the kin of the deceased.

Condemning the terror act, Patnaik said that the assistance will be given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The Chief Minister added, “Martyr Sahoo has made supreme sacrifice for the nation.” Meanwhile, he also paid tributes in a tweet on his official Twitter handle which read, “Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Odia jawan Ajit Kumar Sahoo in an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Salute to the supreme sacrifice of the brave soldier, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family.”

Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Odia Jawan Ajit Kumar Sahoo in an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Salute to the supreme sacrifice of the brave solider; my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 19, 2019

Sahoo, who hailed from Badasuanla village under Kamakshya Nagar block of Dhenkanal district, was hit by an IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday. He had sustained injuries in the blast at Arihal and succumbed on Tuesday. Sahoo had joined the Indian Army in 2015.

Nine Army personnel including Sahoo and two civilians were injured when militants triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted in a vehicle near an Army patrol in the militancy-hit Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)