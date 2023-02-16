Home

BJD Demands Public Apology From BJP’s Jaynarayan Mishra For Assaulting Lady Police Officer

The BJD said Jaynarayan Mishra has 14 criminal cases which include murder and whose style of politics is soaked in violence and blood.

The BJD alleged that Jaynarayan Mishra was in 2015 arrested for sword-brandishing and wielding it and attacking and trying to kill an on-duty Police Officer.

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday demanded public apology from BJP’s Jaynarayan Mishra for physically assaulting a lady police officer and added that the BJP MLA should be removed from leader of opposition post in the state assembly.

BJD Spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra said in the latest incident, Jaynarayan Mishra again proved that he is criminal intent when he physically assaulted and threatened an on-duty lady Police Officer who was only doing her duty.

“A case has been filed in local Police Station. But the fact that a lady police officer in uniform and on-duty can be physically assaulted and threatened on camera goes to show the impunity and scant respect that this BJP’s Leader of Opposition has for the people in uniform, more so the Police,” the party said.

The BJD said Jaynarayan Mishra has 14 criminal cases which include murder and whose style of politics is soaked in violence and blood.

“Elected from the Sambalpur assembly constituency in the western region of Odisha, Mishra is seen as the “Bahubali” who revels in crime and criminal behaviour,” the BJD said.

The BJD alleged that Jaynarayan Mishra was in 2015 arrested for sword-brandishing and wielding it and attacking and trying to kill an on-duty Police Officer.

According to BJD, Jaynarayan Mishra not only attacks police officer and other political party workers, he also attacks his own party leaders in Odisha.

“In 2017, he perpetuated a violent attack on a senior BJP party leader Samir Mohanty who is the present Odisha BJP State President. He was suspended by the BJP for 6 years for perpetuating attack on BJP senior leader Samir Mohanty a and the present BJP State President. He orchestrated fear in the BJP Party office in Sambalpur and openly challenged BJP leadership with violence. The stark reality is that the same BJP not only withdrew its suspension later of Mishra but also has now made such a criminal as the Leader of Opposition of the Odisha Vidhan Sabha,” the BJD alleged.

The BJD further alleged that Mishra’s long list of infamous criminal antecedents are also the verbal abuse and threatening of Government Officers which took place in 2022. “Publicly he threatened and verbally abused government officials with slangs,” the BJD alleged.

