Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal will not hold any public rallies or campaign meetings ahead of May 13 by-election in Pipli assembly constituency, said BJD president and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday. He said BJD as a responsible party will not like to put the lives of people in danger. “We contest elections to serve people. If the campaign has potential to endanger lives, I would earnestly appeal to political parties & Election Commission of India to reconsider both the duration & method of campaigning,” he said. Also Read - As COVID Cases Soar, NRAI Requests Government to Vaccinate Athletes at The Earliest

“Every life is precious and I always consider people of #Odisha as my family members. In this extremely serious #COVID19 situation amidst surge in cases in the country, @bjd_odisha has decided not to hold any public rallies or campaign meetings in Pipili bypoll,” tweeted BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Also Read - Sameera Reddy, Husband Akshai Test COVID-19 Positive After Her Two Kids Contract Virus, Says 'Be Aware of Second Wave'

India is a mature democracy and together we can come out with a solution. Democracy is by the people, for the people and of the people. Jai Hind. Also Read - Early Summer Vacation in West Bengal Schools From April 20 in View of Rising COVID-19 Cases: Minister — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 19, 2021

“India is a mature democracy and together we can come out with a solution. Democracy is by the people, for the people and of the people. Jai Hind,” he further tweeted.