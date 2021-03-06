West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: All eyes are set on BJP’s candidate list for the upcoming West Bengal polls. If a report by News18 is to be believed, the BJP is likely to release its first list of candidates for West Bengal tomorrow i.e. March 7 following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Brigade rally in Kolkata. Also Read - Mamata to Contest From Nandigram, Releases List of 291 Candidates; 50 Women, 42 Muslims in TMC List

The party is expected to announce the names of 60 candidates along with their seat details in their first candidate list for the West Bengal polls.

The BJP has shortlisted on an average of 4-5 names per seat for the initial two phases of polling in the state and the list of candidates for those phases will be finalised on March 4, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had said on Wednesday.

Mamata Vs Suvendu on Nandigram seat?

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will get a ticket from Nandigram seat. The chosen BJP candidate will be fighting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the Nandigram seat, setting the stage for high-voltage politics in West Bengal.

Nandigram is Suvendu Adhikari’s stronghold. Adhikari held a key position in the TMC-led West Bengal cabinet and was in charge of the state’s transport, irrigation, and waterways in the Mamata Banerjee government. He, however, tendered his resignation and switched to BJP last year.

Bengal Elections

Elections in Bengal, poised to be a tough contest between the TMC and the BJP, will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2. In view of the PM Modi’s rally in Kolkata, the Kolkata Police and security agencies have beefed up security in the city. The BJP is expecting to see a gathering of 10 lakh people in the rally.