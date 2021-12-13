Srinagar: The personal security guard of a BJP activist went missing along with two weapons during Sunday night in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.Also Read - JeM Terrorist Killed By Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Police said during the intervening night of December 12 and 13, Saqib Ahmad Tantry, special police officer (SPO) deployed as the security guard with BJP activist Abdul Rashid Zargar fled with two weapons.

Saqib's associate, Arif Ahmad is also missing.

Police said efforts are on to trace the duo. “Saqib Ahmad Tantry had come to his house and left. His family told us that they are also searching for him,” police said.

Originally a resident of Lolab tehsil in Kupwara district Abdul Rashid Zargar is presently being kept along with other protected persons in the PWD building at Salkoot and it is from here that Saqib and his associate went missing.