Jaipur: Hanuman Beniwal, MP from Nagaur constituency of Rajasthan resigned from three parliamentary committees in support of farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws on Saturday. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Wears a 'Phulkari Dupatta', Uses Fashion to Make a Statement About Her Link With Punjab Amid Farmers' Protest

Beniwal, a convener of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and ruling BJP’s ally at the Centre, tendered his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Also Read - Delhi BJP Files Police Complaint Against Kejriwal For Tearing Copies of Farm Laws, Alleges 'Instigation'

“I had raised various people-centric issues with the committees I was part of in Parliament. It is sad that action has not been taken on the issues. There is no justification for committees in the parliamentary system if action is not taken,” Beniwal said in a statement. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Agri Laws Not Introduced Overnight, Govt Serious About MSP, Says PM Modi | Top Points

He further said, “As the issues remained unheard and due to the farmers’ agitation, I am tendering my resignation from the committees.”

Beniwal was a member of parliamentary committees on industries; petroleum and natural gas; and petitions.

He has been supporting the farmers’ agitation against three farm laws enacted by the Centre. He had demanded that the laws be withdrawn and asked the Centre to implement recommendations of the Swaminathan commission on farmers.

(With PTI inputs)