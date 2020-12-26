Jaipur: Hanuman Beniwal’s Rashtriya Loktantrik Party on Saturday quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in protest against the Centre’s farm laws. “We won’t stand with anyone who are against farmers,” Beniwal said as he addressed protesters at the Shahjahanpur-Kheda border in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. Beniwal, a convener of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, was the BJP’s ally at the Centre. Also Read - Kisan Leaders Ready to Resume Talks With Govt on Dec 29, Farmers to Hold Tractor Rally on Dec 30

"I am not stuck with Fevicol with the NDA. Today, I separate myself from the NDA," Beniwal added. On Friday, Beniwal had announced a march to Delhi in support of farmers organisations holding a protest against the contentious laws. Farmers from Rajasthan have been protesting in Shahjhanpur near the Rajasthan-Haryana border on the Jaipur-Delhi highway for 14 days.

On Saturday morning, minutes before starting a march with thousands of farmers towards Delhi, Beniwal had made it clear that this was the moment of clarity and the BJP will have to decide fast now that the farmers' crisis has stretched beyond a month.

Nagaur MP Beniwal had earlier resigned from three parliamentary committees in support of farmers’s agitation against the agriculture-related laws. Beniwal was a member of parliamentary committees on industries; petroleum and natural gas; and petitions.

Notably, Beniwal has been supporting the farmers’ agitation against three farm laws enacted by the Centre. He had demanded that the laws be withdrawn and asked the Centre to implement recommendations of the Swaminathan commission on farmers.