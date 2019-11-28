New Delhi: Soon after Trinamool Congress (TMC) clinched a massive victory in the bypolls of three assembly constituencies defeating its rival BJP, TMC MP Mahua Moitra slammed the saffron party, saying the BJP is always confident of winning every election. She said that when the country is undergoing a severe economic slowdown, the saffron party plays dangerous Hindu-Muslim politics and people have understood it.

The statement from the TMC MP comes soon after the results of the bypolls were announced in which the TMC has won all the three assembly constituencies of Kaliaganj, Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also slammed the BJP and said the arrogant politics of the saffron party will not work in her state. She also said that the people of her state have rejected the BJP.

The TMC took to its twitter handle and shared a picture featuring Banerjee with mention of her reaction on the poll results.

“This is the first time we are winning in Kharagpur and Kaliaganj. Minorities, Adivasis, Rajbanshi–everyone has voted for us. Courtesy is the culture of Bengal,” All India Trinamool Congress added.

As the counting of votes was concluded and the results were out, the TMC won all the three assembly seats in the state. TMC candidate Tapan Deb Singha registered a win from Kaliaganj assembly bypoll with a margin of over 2,000 votes. Other TMC candidates also won the Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar seats as per official Election Commission (EC) trends.

This is the first voting happening in West Bengal after the Lok Sabha elections.