BJP Takes My Name Whenever It Gets Into Trouble: Robert Vadra Responds To Nishikant Dubey’s ‘Beta-Damaad’ Remark

Robert Vadra made the remark while responding to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's comment on the Gandhi family.

Robert Vadra said the BJP tries to "distract" the public whenever the party is cornered. (Photo: Twitter/@irobertvadra)

New Delhi: Businessman Robert Vadra, who is the husband of Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Monday said the Bharatiya Jananta Party (BJP) always brings up his name whenever the saffron party is in “trouble”. Robert Vadra made the remark while responding to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s comment on the Gandhi family. Last week, Nishikant Dubey, while speaking at the Parliament during the Monsoon session, took a swipe at Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi said: “Bete ko set karna hai, damaad ko bhent karna hai (Has to set her son, and gift to her son-in-law)”.

Reacting to Nishikant Dubey’s remark, Robert Vadra said the BJP tries to “distract” the public whenever the party is cornered. “They waste Parliament’s time. New Bills should be brought there, and issues of the country should be discussed there. I am a part of the Gandhi family. They have always taken my name whenever BJP falls into trouble. Whenever they are cornered, they say that people have to be distracted and Robert Vadra’s name has to be uttered,” Robert Vadra said.

#WATCH | On “Bete ko set karna hai aur Damad ko bhent karna hai” remark of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and remarks on him by other leaders, Robert Vadra says, “They waste Parliament’s time. New Bills should be brought there, issues of the country should be discussed there. I am a part… https://t.co/fsHV3THdFD pic.twitter.com/afosHO3bJi — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023

On August 8, Nishikant Dubey initiated his party’s debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha and took a jibe at Sonia Gandhi and also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “This no-confidence motion has been brought. Why has this been brought? Sonia ji (Gandhi) is sitting here…I think she has to do two things – “Bete (son) ko set karna hai aur Damad (son-in-law) ko bhent karna hai” (She wants to set his son [Rahul Gandhi] and wants to gift his son-in-law). …That is the base of this motion,” Dubey said.

The former Congress President was seen laughing at the BJP MP’s remark.

This motion is against the son of a poor, against a man who gave houses, drinking water, toilets to the people. It is against the poor, the BJP MP said. Dubey also targeted Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Savarkar and brought up the issue of the Supreme Court staying the Congress leader’s conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname defamation case after which the Wayanad MP’s membership in the Lower House was restored.

“The Supreme Court has not given a judgement. It has given a stay order…He is saying that he will not apologise Secondly, he says “I am not Savarkar” – You can never be Veer Savakar,” Dubey said.

