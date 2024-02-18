BJP Amends Party Constitution; Parliamentary Board Empowered To Decide President’s Tenure

The BJP Sunday amended its constitution, empowering the Parliamentary Board-- its apex organisational body-- to decide the party president's tenure in "emergency" situations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BJP National Convention. Image tweeted by @AmitShah

BJP National Convention: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday amended its constitution, empowering the Parliamentary Board– its apex organisational body– to decide on key matters related to the party’s president, including their tenure and its extension, in “emergency” situations.

Trending Now

BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal brought forth the proposal to this effect at the party’s national convention.

You may like to read

Under regular circumstances, the BJP national president is elected through organisational polls after a few elections are carried out in at least 50 per cent of its state bodies. The state BJP organisation poll is also contingent upon elections in district bodies and so on.

A PTI report, citing sources, said the it was becoming hard for the BJP to follow the practice for the internal polls at a time when the party is busy busy preparing for assembly or Lok Sabha elections.

Though the party has not elaborated on the details and rationale behind the amendment, sources said it may have to do with the future appointments of its presidents, the PTI report said.

Incumbent president J P Nadda is currently on an extended tenure till June 30 in the view of Lok Sabha polls.

The two-day convention, which ended on Sunday, also saw the passage of three resolutions.

Rival leaders may join BJP in coming weeks

Some party leaders indicated that several leaders from different parties, including the Congress, may join it in the next few weeks as the BJP looks to achieve its target of winning 370 seats in the elections to 543-member Lok Sabha.

A party leader said MP Nakul Nath, the son of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, may join the BJP amid intense speculation that the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister may take the plunge himself.

He also named some other Congress leaders, including former Union ministers and current MPs, who may switch over in the run up to the elections. The focus will be on strong leaders in places where the BJP may not be very strong, he added.

A meeting of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the BJP was held following the convention’s conclusion and they discussed the details of the party’s strategy to win 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and governance issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nadda also attended the meeting.

Later in a post on X, Modi said, “Had an extensive meeting with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of states where the BJP is serving in government. Discussed ways to further strengthen the growth trajectory of the states so that we can leverage double engine of growth to build a ‘Viksit Bharat’.”

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.