New Delhi: The battle for Haryana is finally over as the the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jannayak Janata Party on Friday sealed the deal for government formation in Haryana. The two political parties will meet the Haryana governor to stake claim to form the government today.

On Friday late evening, Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah in a press conference, announced that the chief minister will be from the BJP and the deputy chief minister will be selected from the JJP. Amit Shah also said that the BJP-JJP alliance will run the government for the next five years.

“Keeping in mind the mandate of the people, leaders of BJP and JJP have decided that the two parties will form a government in Haryana together. The Chief Minister will be from the BJP and the deputy chief minister will be from JJP,” Amit Shah announced at a news briefing, flanked by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Kahttar and Dushyant Chautala.

After the announcement, Dushyant Chautala said that his party has decided to support the BJP “for the stability of the government in Haryana.”

As per reports, Jannayak Janata Party leader Dushyant Chautala is likely to be made Haryana deputy chief minister in the BJP-led government. Notably, 31-year-old Chautala emerged as the ‘kingmaker’ after Haryana Assembly election verdict threw up a split mandate with the ruling BJP bagging 40 and the Congress winning 31 of the 90 seats at stake.

The deal was sealed after Amit Shah had a meeting with Dushyant Chautala at his residence in New Delhi. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and BJP working President JP. Nadda were also also present at the crucial meeting.

Haryana’s ruling BJP, which emerged as the largest party and needed six MLAs for a majority, had been focusing on its pursuit of eight independent MLAs, among them the highly controversial Gopal Kanda.

Though it’s not confirmed, some media reports claim that Khattar may take oath today or after Diwali.

The Chautala clan is making a comeback to power after 15 years, when the JJP leader’s grandfather Om Prakash Chautala was defeated by the Congress in the 2004 elections.