BJP Announces Candidates for Rajya Sabha Elections From Bihar, Bengal And 5 Other States | Full List Here

BJP announces its candidates from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

BJP Announces Candidates for Rajya Sabha Elections From Bihar, Bengal And 5 Other States

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced its candidates from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The saffron camp has fielded the party’s national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi and former Congress leader RPN Singh from Uttar Pradesh.

Trending Now

Former Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala has been named as the party’s candidate from Haryana.

You may like to read

BJP announces its candidates from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Sudhanshu Trivedi, RPN Singh from Uttar Pradesh. Former Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala announced as the party’s… pic.twitter.com/jIuoBoQOys — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.