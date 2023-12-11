Mohan Yadav As Madhya Pradesh’s New Chief Minister; Know Key Details

Mohan Yadav, an MLA from the Ujjain South constituency, has been chosen as the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Bhopal: BJP has announced Mohan Yadav as the new CM of Madhya Pradesh. Mohan Yadav, an MLA from the Ujjain South constituency, has been chosen as the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The decision comes after the BJP legislature meeting on Monday, December 11, 2023. Yadav’s political career began in 2013 when he was elected as an MLA for the first time.

He was re-elected in the subsequent 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. His influence within the state’s political landscape was further solidified in 2020 when he was appointed as a cabinet minister in the government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

