New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janta Party has released the list of 32 candidates for by-elections to the Legislative Assembly Constituencies of different states on Sunday.

The names were announced for the impending elections in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. BJP working president J.P. Nadda released the names.

In Assam there will be bypolls in four seats for which Bijay Malakar (Ratabari), Towfiqur Rahman (Jania), Rajen Borthakur (Ranhapara), Nabanita Handique (Sonia) will be the BJP candidates.

Switi Singh has been nominated for the Bihar by-election for the Kishanganj seat. For Chhattisgarh’s Chitrakoot Assembly seat, the party has named Lachuram Kashyap.

Take a look at the full list here:

Last week, the Congress party had announced candidates for by-elections in four assembly seats in Punjab, Assam, Puducherry and Chhattisgarh.