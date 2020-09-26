New Delhi: In a major reshuffle in the ranks within the BJP, the party on Saturday dropped few significant names and gave chance to new faces. The announcement of a new team of party’s national office-bearers comes ahead of the upcoming Bihar polls. Also Read - Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh Passes Away; PM Modi, Rajnath Express Grief

The list of eight general secretaries, crucial organisation position in the party as they are the link between state and central leadership, has five new faces with Bhupender Yadav, Arun Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya being retained. However, Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao, Saroj Pandey and Anil Jain have been replaced with new faces. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: NDA is One, Will Contest Polls Together, Says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Dushyant Kumar Gautam, D Purandareshwaei, C T Ravi, Tarun Chugh and Dilip Saikia are new choices as general secretaries. Also Read - 'Nothing More Than Desperate Case of Political Compulsion For Badals', Punjab CM on SAD Snapping Ties With BJP

Party MP Tejasvi Surya, a fiery speaker, has been made the president of the party’s youth wing in place of Poonam Mahajan.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia, and ex-Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das are three former CMs among the 12 national vice presidents. From poll-bound West Bengal Mukul Roy and Bihar’s Radha Mohan Singh figure in the list.

Bharatiya Janata Party announces the names of the party's National Office bearers Dr Raman Singh, Mukul Roy, Annapurna Devi, Baijyant Jay Panda among those appointed as national vice presidents of the party. Tejasvi Surya appointed Yuva Morcha President pic.twitter.com/BHek1pXSGm — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

Rajesh Agarwal is the BJP treasurer. The post was once occupied by Piyush Goyal.

In spite of recent controversies, Amit Malviya continues to enjoy the party hierarchy’s trust and will continue as IT cell head.

The party has also expanded its list of spokesperson to 23, with MP Anil Baluni being elevated as the chief spokesperson and remaining its media head.

Guruprakash will also be a part of Bihar media. From West Bengal, Darjeeling MP Raju Biswa makes the cut. Tom Vadakkan who moved to the BJP from Congress will be BJP’s spokesman from Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the new team and gave his best wishes. In a tweet, he said, “I’m confident they’ll uphold the glorious tradition of our Party of serving India’s people selflessly & with dedication. May they work hard to empower the poor & marginalised.”

(With agency inputs)