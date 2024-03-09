BJP Announces Pradeep Verma From Jharkhand As Rajya Sabha Candidate For Biennial Elections

Home

The BJP has announced Dr Pradeep Verma from Jharkhand as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha Biennial elections. This was announced by BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo in Ranchi on Saturday.

Dr Pradeep Verma is the BJP Jharkhand general secretary and will file his nomination on March 11. The biennial elections to two Rajya Sabha seats from the state will be held on March 21, said an official.

Two Rajya Sabha MPs from the state Samir Oraon of the BJP and Diraj Prasad Sahu of the Congress will complete their tenure on May 3, necessitating the conduct of fresh elections to fill up the posts.

The nominations started on March 4 and will conclude on March 11, said an election official adding that the last date of withdrawal of candidature is March 14.

The polling will be held between 9 am and 4 pm on March 21 on the Jharkhand assembly premises while the counting of votes will be held on the same day at 5 pm, said the official.

