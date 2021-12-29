Vijaywada: BJP AP president Somu Veerraju on Tuesday promised to supply liquor at Rs 50 per quarter bottle, if the BJP was elected to power in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing the public in Vijayawada on Tuesday, he said, “Cast one crore votes to Bharatiya Janata Party…we will provide liquor for just Rs 70. If we have more revenue left, then, will provide liquor for just Rs 50.”Also Read - Cyclone Gulab Impact: Heavy Rains Batter Andhra Pradesh Districts, Vizag Airport Waterlogged | WATCH

Veerraju also took a dig at the state government for selling “poor” quality liquor to people at higher prices. He said one crore people in the state were consuming liquor at a higher price and asked them to vote for the BJP in the 2024 assembly elections in the state for cheap liquor. He also promised “quality” liquor at Rs 75 per bottle and if the revenue improved it would be sold for even Rs 50 per bottle. Also Read - Andhra DGP Orders Probe After Journalist Murdered With Screwdriver; Constable Suspended

Cast one crore votes to Bharatiya Janata Party…we will provide liquor for just Rs 70. If we have more revenue left, then, will provide liquor for just Rs 50: Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju in Vijayawada yesterday pic.twitter.com/U9F1V8vly7 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Lockdown Update: Curfew Restrictions Extended in State by Another Week | Check Details

Currently, a quarter bottle of liquor is sold at Rs 200 in Andhra Pradesh.

Veerraju also alleged that the state government has been selling fake brands of liquor for higher prices and has restricted the sale of known brands of liquor in the state.

He said, the people consuming liquor are spending nearly Rs 12,000 per month and the state government is using the same amount to implement another scheme for them, further alleging that the ruling party leaders are providing cheap liquor from their liquor factories to the government for sales.

Meanwhile on another hand, sales have increased 20 percent due to the drop in liquor prices in the state. The Andhra Pradesh government reduced the price of liquor from 15-20 percent from December 19.