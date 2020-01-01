New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday lashed at the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), by accusing them of spreading misinformation over the new Citizenship law and inciting violence in the national capital.

Javadekar said that both the parties should render an apology to the people.

“In a peaceful city like Delhi, the atmosphere that was created by spreading misinformation on #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, and the damage that was done to property, Congress and AAP are responsible for it. They must apologise to the people,” Javadekar said while addressing a press briefing in Delhi.

Javadekar then went on to the attack the AAP, ahead of Delhi Assembly polls expected to be conducted sometime in February. He said the Delhi government has made false claims.

