New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday evening alleged that several BJP party workers surrounded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, vandalised property and "smashed" security cameras amid an escalating face-off between the ruling and the opposition party. The BJP has been holding protests outside the homes of ministers in the national capital for several days demanding payment of funds due to the party-ruled municipal corporations.

A video of the alleged incident went viral on social media as women councillors of the BJP, as claimed by North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash, "smashed new CCTV cameras, installed by the AAP government, to protect their privacy".

A police complaint in this regard has been filed, government sources said.

A similar incident took place on Thursday when Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s home was attacked by protesting BJP workers. The AAP shared a video of the same on its official Twitter handle.

Responding to the complaint, Delhi BJP leaders termed the allegation a “drama” by the ruling AAP to “divert” people’s attention from the ongoing indefinite dharna by mayors and other leaders of the party-ruled corporations.

“Dozens of cameras are still installed outside Kejriwal’s residence. What was the need to instal more at a place where female leaders are staying. It’s nothing but another drama by Kejriwal,” charged Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, AAP leaders Raghav Chaddha and Atishi were detained by the Delhi Police as they tried to hold a protest near Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi LG Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residences respectively.

”…Any type of gathering is not allowed outside the residence of Hon’ble Home Minister of India. Your request has been considered but rejected. You are requested to cooperate with the Delhi Police,” the Delhi Police said.

The mayors and leaders of three municipal corporations, including women councilors have been sitting on the dharna outside the chief minister’s residence at Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines area for the past one week demanding payment of “dues” of Rs 13,000 crore to the civic bodies.